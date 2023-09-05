Atlanta crews battle house fire in Collier Heights neighborhood

The fire started at a single-story home, reaching to the rooftops of the home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday off McLendon Circle NW in the Collier Heights neighborhood.

The fire started at a single-story home, reaching to the rooftops of the home. Much of the home is intact, but the roof does have damage.

Crews were able to put the fire out. No one was injured, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.