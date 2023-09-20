Watch live | Crews working southwest Atlanta fire

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said it was on scene at an address in Sylvan Hills.

ATLANTA — Crews are on scene Wednesday morning of a fire in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said crews had responded to an address in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood. The address is on Sylvan Road.

AFRD described it as an "active incident" and there were few other details immediately available.

The 11Alive SkyTracker showed aerial images that appeared to indicate a vehicle or multiple vehicles were on fire at an intersection in the area.

Langford Parkway's westbound lanes are closed in the area, causing backup coming from I-75/85 to the east.

Additionally, Georgia Department of Transportation officials said the I-75/85 southbound exit and the I-85 northbound exit to Langford Parkway have been blocked.

