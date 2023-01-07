Atlanta gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44, family confirms

His family thanked those for their show of love and support during the difficult time.

ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died at the age of 44, his family confirmed on Saturday, calling it a "sudden loss."

In an Instagram post, the family said "it is with great sadness we announce the transition of our Founder - Kevin Lemons." They also asked to keep his wife, Tiunna, his family and his ministry Higher Calling in everyone's thoughts and prayers.

Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began his music ministry in 1996, according to his website. After getting several friends together in a small church, he organized his now well-known community ministry -- Higher Calling.

Known officially as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling, the ministry reached immediate success after they left an impact on the Atlanta community due to their unique sound and likeness, the website said.

The group is known for its album "The Declaration" which reached as high as No. 10 on Billboard's gospel charts, according to his website.

Now 27 years later, the ministry today now boasts over 70 members who are known for their "skillful vocals, energetic performances, trendsetting style and overall excellence in ministry."

Lemons' also gained notoriety by playing the singing voice of Carlton Pearson in the Netflix film and soundtrack "Come Sunday."

According to the website, Lemons, along with his wife and ministry, were out on a mission to make choir music recognized and common once again.