Person shot on I-285 in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA — There has been another highway shooting in metro Atlanta. This time it happened Thursday morning on Interstate 285 north at the I-20 eastbound ramp.

It is not known what led to the shooting and authorities have not provided any information on a victim or suspect.

The victim sustained minor injuries with a a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

This is the third shooting in metro Atlanta this week. On Wednesday, a truck driver was shot multiple times on I-75 in Cobb County. On Tuesday, a person in an alleged stolen truck was driving erratically on I-85, striking other cars, before sheriff's deputies opened fire on him.