MARTA offering $3,000 sign-on bonus for these jobs

ATLANTA — In an effort to fill bus operator roles, MARTA is offering incentives to get qualified individuals in the driver's seat.
The transit authority is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus to all bus operators and journeyman bus technicians hired, according to a news release. The bonus will also be offered during their job fair on Saturday.
MARTA will go on a hiring spree from 9 a.m. until noon at its headquarters at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE, officials said. Free parking will be available at the nearby MARTA parking deck.
MARTA is offering starting pay at $17.39 an hour for bus operations and $23.44 an hour for technicians, a news release reads. Roles include full-time and part-time positions. COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment, hiring officials said.
Requirements for both positions include a high school diploma or equivalent and a current Class C license. Those interested in a role can look at other requirements here.
The public transportation system is poised to adjust its bus routes amid a labor shortage, according to a previous MARTA statement. The schedule changes will start Dec. 18.
MARTA authorities said all 113 routes will still be available to riders, but some will run less frequently. Riders can check bus route schedules online.