MARTA offering $3,000 sign-on bonus for these jobs

People can apply for a role during this weekend's job fair.

ATLANTA — In an effort to fill bus operator roles, MARTA is offering incentives to get qualified individuals in the driver's seat.

The transit authority is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus to all bus operators and journeyman bus technicians hired, according to a news release. The bonus will also be offered during their job fair on Saturday.

MARTA will go on a hiring spree from 9 a.m. until noon at its headquarters at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE, officials said. Free parking will be available at the nearby MARTA parking deck.

MARTA is offering starting pay at $17.39 an hour for bus operations and $23.44 an hour for technicians, a news release reads. Roles include full-time and part-time positions. COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment, hiring officials said.

Requirements for both positions include a high school diploma or equivalent and a current Class C license. Those interested in a role can look at other requirements here.

The public transportation system is poised to adjust its bus routes amid a labor shortage, according to a previous MARTA statement. The schedule changes will start Dec. 18.