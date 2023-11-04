Mayor Dickens to launch second phase of Operation Clean Sweep, discusses how he'll continue to clean up Atlanta

Atlanta launches phase two of Operation Cleanup to tackle illegal dumping.

ATLANTA — Atlanta city officials are working to keep Atlanta safe and clean, specifically when it comes to illegal dumping.

On Tuesday, Mayor Andre Dickens revealed how the city will tackle the problem in phase two of Operation Clean Sweep. Here's how he plans to reduce illegal dumping:

Adding a command center, tip line

and smart trash cans

The mayor plans to add a command center that will be operated out of City Hall to track and investigate dumping complaints. In addition to the command center, residents will now be able to submit complaints through a tip line.

The new tip line that allows residents to report illegal dumping, according to Dickens. Tips can be reported at 404-546-DUMP.

City leaders tell us they will also be placing smart trash cans out in the community to help curb dumping.

Dedicating more law enforcement

The city is also partnering with the solicitor general's office to create a force of sworn-in officers solely dedicated to investigating crimes related to illegal dumping.

Installing more surveillance cameras

Surveillance cameras were initially introduced in the first phase, but Dickens announced that the city would distribute at least a dozen more. These mobile camera stations will be placed in certain dumping hot spots to catch those responsible.

“These cameras will also be incorporated into APD’s video system, so APD will also know who you are," Dickens said.

Has illegal dumping lessened?

11 Alive has visited several areas over the past couple of months where residents told us the trash had gotten so bad that it was attracting rats and coyotes. However, residents told us Tuesday that things have gotten better