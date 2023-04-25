Atlanta Police investigate shooting near Old Fourth Ward Skate Park

Police were called to 830 Willoughby Way, which is near the historic Fourth Ward Skate Park and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on scene of a shooting that happened Tuesday evening.

Police were called to 830 Willoughby Way, which is near the historic Fourth Ward Skate Park.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot. Officers said another person was shot not too far from the location.

Currently, police have not said how severe the person's injuries, but the two are being treated for their injuries.

One person is detained.

The area is between the skate park and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. At this time of day, residents use the area for running of walking their dogs.

11Alive has sent to a crew to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.