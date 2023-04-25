Edgewood bar starts fundraiser for security guard shot twice by stray bullets

"The gunfire was a result of a conflict between people on the street. He was an innocent bystander."

ATLANTA — An Edgewood bar has started up a fundraiser for their security guard who was shot outside the bar by stray bullets.

The security guard, who is not identified in the GoFundMe post and hasn't been identified by police, was one of three victims shot outside Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar last Friday.

Atlanta Police said at the time that one of the victims was taken in for surgery in serious condition, though it's not clear if that was the security guard. APD said the incident was a result of a dispute between two separate parties and that none of the three victims were intended targets - all having been struck in the crossfire.

Co-owner of Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar Tarryn Rutherford said she heard the gunshots.

"They're shooting, they're running down the street shooting and then he got the first two shots," Rutherford said. "And from that point, they went across the street, they were shooting going down the block and that's when the other person got shot and he had about six to seven gunshot wounds."

Rutherford said they have security guards inside and outside, they hire police officers and they don't even allow guns inside their establishment. She said others should do their part too.

"We're just being left fighting for our own self. All of our businesses are at stake," Rutherford said. "I need police officers back on the block and I also need the owners of the businesses to be accountable for what they allow to come in."

The GoFundMe for the security guard says he was struck twice.

It states: "The gunfire was a result of a conflict between people on the street. He was an innocent bystander. We are asking for donations to help with his medical and living expenses while he recovers. Any amount would be GREATLY APPRECIATED! Thank you in advance!"