Three people shot outside bar on Edgewood Ave. in Atlanta

It happened outside Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar just after midnight Friday. One victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

ATLANTA — Three people shot and one of the victims was taken to the hospital for surgery early Friday morning in an incident that occurred outside an Edgewood Ave. bar.

It happened just after midnight outside Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Reports on scene indicated one of the victims was a security guard - it was not clear if that was the victim taken in for surgery.

The shooting occurred out on the sidewalk outside the bar - it's not clear if any of the victims or suspects were at the bar or if any kind of incident preceded the gunfire.

Police are interviewing people involved at Grady, where the other two victims were also taken in private cars. Those two victims were expected to be okay.

A nearby building was also hit by gunfire in the incident.