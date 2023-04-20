19-year-old shot several times while in his car, DeKalb Police say

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was shot several times while in his car Thursday, according to DeKalb Police.

Authorities said the teen and another person were in their car along Evans Mill Road when another car began shooting at them. They ran from the car until they arrived at the 2800 block Parkway Close, which is over three miles from Evans Mill Road. Officers responded to that location shortly before 4:45 p.m.

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. DeKalb Police said the teen has non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.