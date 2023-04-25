Police investigating after man turns up at hospital, leads detectives to find body at Gwinnett home

The man at the hospital said he'd been in a shooting "in the past couple of days."

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a shooting that was reported by a man who turned up at Grady Hospital and ultimately led investigators to discovery a body at a home outside Stone Mountain.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a man went to Grady Hospital on Monday with injuries that were described as not life-threatening. He told investigators he had been involved in a shooting "within the past couple of days."

That led detectives to a home on Mountain Drive where they found a man dead.

"Detectives are in the process of canvassing the scene and trying to locate any witnesses who may have seen or heard the shooting or the events leading up to the incident," a GCPD release said. "At this time, the motive is unknown along with the identity of the deceased male."

Speaking to reporters, police added that once they identify the victim found dead at the home, "we might be able to piece together what happened between our shooting victim over at Grady and our victim here."