Atlanta Pride Festival kicks off in-person after a 3-year hiatus due to COVID-19

Around 350,000 people are expected to attend the festival and its almost two dozen events, including Atlanta's Pride Parade on Sunday.

ATLANTA — A sea of rainbow flags and a feeling of excitement filled Piedmont Park Saturday for the two-day Atlanta Pride Festival. The event took a hiatus for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the event and the LGBTQ's pride in it is stronger than ever.

Those at the festival said Saturday they're thrilled to spend time together with both people who identify as LGBTQ and their allies.

People in the LGBTQ community celebrated their truth in Piedmont Park.

“I came out probably around 2014 timeframe," David Rossingnol said.

He is now living what he calls his authentic life.

“I'm in my mid-thirties now, and it was the best decision I've ever made in my life," Rossingnol said.

In addition to coming out, he said another great decision was marrying his husband Ryan in 2017.

“All of our neighbors are all very supportive," Rossingnol said. "They're always checking in on us, and I feel that's kind of what you get for living in Atlanta.”

“Pansexual basically just means that you are attracted to people regardless of gender," Ashleigh Varner said.

Varner identifies as pansexual. She came out to Pride with Delenn Hartswick, her best friend, who identifies as non-binary.

“I just moved here from Ohio about a year ago, and honestly, it’s the most accepting area I’ve been to. I feel I am safe, and others are safe just being out," Hartswick said.

Atlanta Pride Committee Executive Director Jamie Fergerson said the festival features concerts, COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines, and more than 300 booths.

“Our last in-person festival was 2019. We had virtual programing for two years, but now we are back in person and so excited to be here," Fergerson said.

Fergerson believes the festival has a deeper meaning for the LGBTQ community.

“It's a time for us to celebrate and remember our history, remember how far we've come, and remember our elders who worked for LGBTQ equality," Fergerson said.

Alex Grant attended the event as a straight ally and to show his support to those who identify as LGBTQ.

“It’s just a good time to show everyone that everyone is together, and it's like the happiest place you can be at the moment," Grant said.

Jason Schneider came out as a gay man during his sophomore year of college.

"I've really incorporated that into my work and my personal life, of course," Schneider said. "Atlanta was a great home because I could live authentically as a gay man and be a professional in the city."

The Atlanta Pride Parade starts at noon Sunday, and the festivities in Piedmont Park will continue until 10 p.m. For information on the parade route, click here. 11Alive will stream the parade live on the 11Alive app, YouTube channel, Roku and FireTV.