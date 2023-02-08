Activists report delay in submission of signatures to put public safety training center on ballot

ATLANTA — Activists with the "Stop Cop City" movement announced a delay in the submission of signatures to put Atlanta's future public safety training center up for a vote on the November ballot.
In a post Sunday, activists stated that the delay was "because of shifting info from the city and lack of clarity on validation."
The group now plans to continue collecting signatures through the remainder of Monday.
As of August 16, the group said it was 8,000 signatures short of its goal of 100,000
A public referendum would likely stand as one of the last real roadblocks to the training center - called "Cop City" by its opponents - being built.
Regulatory hurdles have been cleared in DeKalb County, and with the Atlanta City Council funding approved site work has already begun on the portion of DeKalb's South River Forest where it is being built. Full-on construction has been expected to begin sometime this summer.
For more on "Cop City" and the controversy surrounding the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, see here: What is 'Cop City'? Explaining the controversy around a future police training center in Atlanta