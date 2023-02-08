Activists report delay in submission of signatures to put public safety training center on ballot

The group now plans to continue collecting signatures through the remainder of Monday.

ATLANTA — Activists with the "Stop Cop City" movement announced a delay in the submission of signatures to put Atlanta's future public safety training center up for a vote on the November ballot.

In a post Sunday, activists stated that the delay was "because of shifting info from the city and lack of clarity on validation."

As of August 16, the group said it was 8,000 signatures short of its goal of 100,000

Because of shifting info from the city and lack of clarity on validation, we will NOT be submitting tomorrow. We're extending collection to #stopcopcity & let the people vote. More info soon. Now: call on the City to be transparent on verification. Our voices will not be denied! pic.twitter.com/LwofOuLvaG — Vote to Stop Cop City (@CopCityVote) August 21, 2023

A public referendum would likely stand as one of the last real roadblocks to the training center - called "Cop City" by its opponents - being built.

Regulatory hurdles have been cleared in DeKalb County, and with the Atlanta City Council funding approved site work has already begun on the portion of DeKalb's South River Forest where it is being built. Full-on construction has been expected to begin sometime this summer.