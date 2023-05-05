Atlanta Public Schools 'on alert,' but no lockdowns after multiple schools receive threat

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools officials said Friday that the district was "on alert" but that there were no lockdowns after multiple schools received a threat.
The nature of the threat was not immediately detailed by APS officials. 11Alive reached a spokesperson a little before 10:30 a.m.
The official noted that the district has to take any sort of threat seriously but that it was the district's understanding this may be a regional issue also affecting other districts early Friday.
In Douglas County, the sheriff's office responded to Lithia Springs High School to clear the threat.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
