Cobb County student shot at Nickajack Park, police say

Currently, investigators believe this was an isolated shooting and not random.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating after a student was shot at Nickajack Park Thursday afternoon.

Police said students “from multiple Cobb high schools” were at the park when the shooting happened.

Currently, investigators believe this was an isolated shooting and not random. Police do not have information about a victim or a suspect at this time.

11Alive is working to gather more information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.