'Mariam's Law' in Georgia signed by governor, increasing penalties for violent repeat sex offenders

The law is named for an Atlanta woman who was kidnapped and killed in 2021. It later emerged her accused killer had a prior sex assault and molestation conviction.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law Thursday that will increase penalties for violent repeat sex offenders, among other provisions.

"Mariam's Law" is named for an Atlanta woman, Mariam Abdulrab, who was kidnapped and killed in 2021. It later emerged her accused killer had a prior sex assault and molestation conviction.

According to a Georgia House release on the signing of the bill, HB 188, it also changes a state offender review board's "risk assessment evaluation process/timelines for sexually dangerous predators" and "improves how the state handles sexual offenders who move to Georgia."

The bill provides for a life prison sentence or split sentence of prison followed by probation for life for any person with a previous sexual felony conviction who is convicted of the following crimes on a second occasion:

Rape

Incest

Child molestation or aggravated child molestation

Aggravated sodomy

Aggravated sexual battery

Statutory rape (if person convicted is 21 years or older)

Enticing a child for indecent purposes

Aggravated assault with the intent to rape

Kidnapping which involves a victim who is under 14 years of age

Trafficking of persons for sexual servitude

Improper sexual contact by employee, agent or foster parent in the first or second degree

Any probation term shall also require electronic monitoring under the new law.

Abdulrab, who worked as a bartender, was returning home from work on an August morning nearly two years ago when she was kidnapped and found dead nearly an hour later. According to the release, the accused killer "failed to undergo a risk level assessment from the Georgia Sex Offender Registration Review Board" and "spent several years in prison and was released less than a year before Mariam’s kidnapping."

The board is also being renamed under the legislation to the Sexual Offender Risk Review Board.

Abdulrab's younger brother, Ali Abdulrab, previously told 11Alive that their family doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.

"I saw how it’s affecting our family and friends still. It’s heartbreaking, and no other family should have to go through that," he said.