Atlanta State Farmers Market vendors want to see new security measures after more car break-ins, thefts

Latest surveillance videos provided by vendors, show a passenger getting out of his vehicle, opening another car, and taking items in broad daylight.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Atlanta State Farmers Market vendors, who were concerned about a spike in thefts, have seen those thefts go down after 11Alive stepped in to help a month and a half ago. However, after weeks of relief-- they are, again, worrying about their safety.

The most recent surveillance videos provided by vendors show a passenger getting out of his vehicle, opening another car, and taking items in broad daylight.

"We handle cash so it's scary," vendor Erica Hernandez said. "I just never imagined the brazenness in crime and how much they get away with it and how often it occurs. I just don't feel safe. I don't want my kids to witness or something to happen to my kids. My parents come here, families come here. I don't want anything to happen to anybody. So we need to come together."

After 11Alive's last story in early April, Forest Park Police started handing out flyers and went around with loudspeakers, reminding people to lock their cars.

Vendors said police did increase patrols as well.

Despite those efforts, since April 15, police reports show there have been six reported car break-ins, along with one bike and more than $1,500 stolen.

Hernandez believes the numbers are likely higher because vendors there don't always feel comfortable reporting a crime.

"They always ask, 'Why do you leave your things outside?' We're trying to lock everything up with a lock and they still get in. I can't control everything. We distribute to restaurants, we distribute to mom-and-pop shops so it's not like cash can be avoided," she said.

Hernandez said she wants to have a sit-down conversation with supervisors of the market to discuss different safety measures they can put in place.

"I don't see any action being done," she said. "I'm sure that's not the case. I'm sure they have ideas of what to do but we're not included-- the people that are directly affected."