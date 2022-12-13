'The increase in violence is heartbreaking' | Community raises concerns, addresses youth violence at meeting

Some ideas from the community include having more activities for young people, getting input from kids themselves, and providing more resources for single parents.

ATLANTA — Dozens of people turned up for a special-called meeting on youth violence Tuesday evening by the Atlanta Public Safety Commission. This comes after a string of recent killings involving young people.

Some ideas from those in the community who attended the meeting at City Hall include having more activities for young people, getting input from kids themselves, and providing more resources for single parents.

Going on right now: Public comment at a special-called meeting on youth violence after a surge of recent in incidents. The Atlanta Public Safety Commission is hearing ideas from parents, educators, and survivors of gun violence. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/KQSrjegbhg — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 13, 2022

A long line of concerned people packed inside City Hall to give their input on how to prevent youth violence. Some recent examples of that violence include a mass shooting near Atlantic Station – which killed a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy– and a shooting at a Kroger. Both the suspect and victim were just 18 years old.

“Seeing the increase in violence is heartbreaking," Aaliyah Strong said.

Strong, who started the nonprofit organization 'Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief,' which helps families affected by gun violence, made her voice heard during public comment.

“Is it in the home? Is it the influences at school? Like, what are we doing wrong? How are we getting this wrong?" Strong said.

One of the people giving her input is Aaliyah Strong, whose fiance, Ty Ross, was shot and killed while working as a security guard at an Atlanta hookah bar in February. She started @tymetothrive to help families of gun violence victims.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/EPCIgybE3I — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 13, 2022

Strong knows all too well the effects of violence. Her fiancé, Ty Ross, was shot and killed while working as a security guard at Encore Hookah Lounge in February.

"My son and I had to go to therapy, and having to move and just process and pretty much create a new normal for yourself," she said.

Strong, and others at the event, left commission members with many ideas based on their own experiences.

“Our parents are going to have to work diligently with our kids at home," Strong said. "It's just everybody really playing a part in the community to hopefully fix it ultimately.”

A LONG group of people are lined up to speak during public comment at a special-called meeting on #Atlanta youth violence. Some ideas include more activities for kids, mandatory after-school programs, and support for single parents.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/zLQs9COqXJ — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 13, 2022

Taylor Bordon is born and raised in Atlanta. He also spoke during public comment.

“Stop designing for the kids and start designing with the kids, and really understanding, 'What do they want? What are they interested in? What do they need? If they could build the perfect after-school program, what would it look like?'" Bordon said.