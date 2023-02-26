Officer hit, dragged by Henry County fugitive

Sgt. Rainer with the Barnesville Police Department made a routine traffic stop on Caleb Hoover on Saturday night.

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — A central Georgia police officer is recovering after he was hit and dragged by a man wanted in Henry County.

Barnesville Police Department Sgt. Rainer made a routine traffic stop on Caleb Hoover on Saturday night, they said.

Once learning Hoover had warrants in metro Atlanta, the officer attempted to detain him. That's when "he jumped back in his car, dragging Sgt. Rainer a short distance causing minor injuries," according to a post on social media.

Hoover's vehicle was later found abandoned on Turner Bridge Road in the city and was towed away.

He is described as a 6-foot-2 white man weighing 210 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue and white plaid shirt.

It is unknow what the warrant is for in Henry County.