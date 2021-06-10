Water main break impacting schools, homes in Cobb County

The county said 170 homes are impacted.

KENNESAW, Ga. — At least two schools and around 170 homes are impacted by a water main break in Cobb County, officials said.

County officials said the water main break happened on Ben King Road in Kennesaw and is impacting Big Shanty Elementary School.

A private school, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, said the elementary and preschools will be closed for the day. They said Ben King is not passable between Big Shanty Elementary School and Carrie Farms Road.

11Alive has reached out to Cobb County Public Schools to see how Big Shanty was being impacted.

The county said crews are just beginning to assess the situation and do not have an estimated repair time.

