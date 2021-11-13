Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister-in-law turns 90 | Here's how she celebrated

Naomi King is the widow of Rev. Alfred Daniel (A.D) King. She supported her husband's activism and continues to be a tireless advocate for youth empowerment.

ATLANTA — Civil Rights activist and sister-in-law to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Naomi Ruth Barber King is celebrating her 90th birthday Saturday night.

She was honored by the A.D. King Foundation at the 2021 Youth Awards and Empowerment Gala. The event took place at 7 p.m. on the campus of Atlanta Metropolitan College.

Naomi is the widow of Rev. Alfred Daniel (A.D) King. She supported her husband's activism, often by his side, and continues to be a tireless advocate for youth empowerment.

During the gala, there was a presentation of the history and cultural enrichment of the Civil Rights Movement. The gala also showcased the accomplishments of today's youth and a symbolic "Passing of the Torch" to the next generation of leaders.

The A.D. King Foundation continues to work with youth across the country and abroad. It's a partnership with the Atlanta Metropolitan College for the gala continues to help make a difference for youth in Atlanta.