HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers are trying to determine how a man died after he was reportedly found dead, Thursday.

According to Capt. Randy Lee of the Henry County Police Department, the body was found in the pool area of the neighborhood that's located in the 2000 block Emporia Loop.

11Alive SkyTracker showed detectives at the scene, with crime tape surrounding the pool.

11Alive is working to get more information about what happened. We will provide more details as soon as they become available.

OTHER HEADLINES

UGA football field vandalized by Emory students before big game, police say

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

A teacher is out of a job over what she wrote on the board