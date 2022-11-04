Bodycam video released in shooting where police killed a Jonesboro man in his yard

In the video, you can hear a gunshot then police continue to call for 68-year-old Charles Henry Calhoun to drop his gun as they move closer.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Editor's note: This bodycam video in this article may be disturbing to some.

Clayton County Police released new body camera video and 911 calls on Monday in a shooting where officers killed a Jonesboro man in his yard.

In the video, one can hear a gunshot then police continue to call for Charles Henry Calhoun, 68, to drop his gun as they move closer. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on March 23 at a home in Jonesboro on Jenni Circle.

It was raining at the time of the incident so the officer's bodycam video is dark. From the viewpoint of the officer's body camera, one can't see Calhoun before police fire the shot.

After officers approach him, they tell him to roll over so they can arrest him and immediately start applying pressure to the wound. Calhoun died soon after in the ambulance.

Clayton County Police previously said they were responding to calls from neighbors of an armed person firing a long gun in the area. Neighbors directed officers toward the home where the incident took place. Police added once they arrived, they encountered Calhoun in his pajamas with a gun. Authorities said Calhoun would not put down his gun and instead pointed it at them, so they shot him. The officers involved in the shooting were not hurt.