Multiple lanes shut down on I-285 near Langford Parkway, GDOT says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two lanes of I-285 near Langford Parkway are shut down due to bridge damage, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Those lanes are set to remain closed well into the evening, according to GDOT.

Atlanta Fire explained police officers saw part of the bridge looked like it was caving in. They said an inspection found pieces of the bridge had the "capability to collapse."

At this time, there are no reported injuries, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's office.