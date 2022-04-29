Brookwood High’s Black lacrosse players: People at Cherokee High School game shouted racial slur at them

Cherokee High School’s principal said Thursday he could find no one who heard the slur, other than the Brookwood students and coach.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Black student athletes, who've been succeeding and thriving in what has been a sport attracting mostly white players, are now shocked and disheartened.

Black players on Brookwood High School’s Varsity Girls lacrosse team said people in the stands shouted a racist slur at them at Wednesday night’s playoff game at Cherokee High School.

But on Thursday, Brookwood students and their coach discovered Cherokee doesn’t believe them.

It is a dispute that quickly spread past the playing field into the highest reaches of the two school districts’ administrations.

Brookwood High School’s Varsity Girl’s lacrosse team had a successful 2022 season, and made it into the state playoffs. Their student-athletes have expressed pride in the team’s successes, and in the their diversity in what has been a sport of predominantly white athletes.

At the playoff game at Cherokee High School, Brookwood players reported on Instagram they heard "audience members screaming the n-word at our players."

They described it as "heartbreaking," and they said “Cherokee High School failed to handle this issue and allowed the fans to remain in the stands.”

Brookwood Assistant Coach Jason Jones, who is Black, wrote he heard the slurs, too.

"My young, African American queens were called racial slurs (the N-word) .... A group of young men from the stands yelled out racial slurs to my girls," Jones said.

Both school districts investigated.

By Thursday afternoon, Cherokee High School’s principal Rodney Larrotta wrote to Cherokee parents that no one he and his staff interviewed reported hearing any racial slurs.

"None of the allegations have been substantiated," Larrotta wrote. "Many of the social media statements have been made by people who were not present at the game."

Brookwood High School’s principal, William Bo Ford, then wrote to Brookwood parents that several of their students and an assistant principal who were at the game did hear the racial slur.

Ford called it "an intolerable incident," "hurtful" and "unacceptable."

Jones said right after the game, Cherokee’s coach and principal each walked up to him and commented about the incident. Jones said Cherokee’s coach told him "I'm sorry," then said, "Things of that nature never happen around here," before walking away.

However, Cherokee’s official stance now is that they did not hear the slur, and can’t find anyone besides Brookwood students and coaches who heard it. For now, as far as they’re concerned, the case is closed.

No one has posted any video of the incident on social media yet.

Those investigating said it is possible that perhaps it was just one person in the crowd shouting it one time, which would be one person and one time too many.