'It's very complicated': Group wants to keep Buckhead in city of Atlanta | Here's why

United Atlanta argues it would be a lengthy and complicated process for Buckhead to create its own city.

ATLANTA — They call themselves the "Committee for a United Atlanta." While this new group says they recognize the problems with crime in Atlanta, they don’t believe breaking away is part of the solution.

With a mayoral race coming up, on top of city council and school board races, they believe real change could happen most quickly by just voting in a new leaders.

Attorney Linda Klein, who is heading up United Atlanta, says even if the two bills filed to create a Buckhead city were to advance, legal battles could follow, tying it up for years.

“A new city would have to have its own set of bureaucrats, elected officials a mayor, a city council, a city hall, a court system, a courthouse, tax collectors, zoning, parks, police, fire. It's very complicated. And then there’s the matter of water and sewer,” Klein said.