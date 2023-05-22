Buckhead residents, APD announce community security patrols

ATLANTA — Residents in Buckhead and the Atlanta Police Department on Monday announced a new series of patrols to enhance security in the neighborhood.
The Buckhead Safety Alliance outlined the scope of the patrols - which will be conducted by off-duty APD officers, in an arrangement the alliance said would be privately funded.
They will incorporate five main commercial corridors:
- Howell Mill from Collier Road south to I-75
- Northside Parkway north from Moores Mill to the Atlanta city limit
- Peachtree Road south from Pharr Road to Brookwood Station
- Roswell Road north from East Andrews Drive to the Atlanta city limit
- Piedmont Road south from Pharr Road to I-85
According to the alliance, the off-duty officers will have arrest powers and operate in three police vehicles that have been donated by the Atlanta Police Foundation.
The purpose is for the security patrols to enable "quicker responses to, and prevention of, vehicle break-ins, burglaries and other crimes."
The alliance said in a release that it had raised $450,000 from businesses, residents and community leaders to pay for the patrols.
Councilwoman Mary Norwood was on hand for the announcement.
"Created by Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods Chair Debra Wathen, the Alliance adds an important element to our citizens’ and visitors’ safety in Buckhead,” Norwood said. “Security patrols in our community’s commercial corridors were identified by the Buckhead Public Safety Task Force as one of the most important actions we could take to make us safer. Today, we announced the Buckhead Safety Alliance’s Security Patrol. I am grateful to the hard work and substantial financial contributions from many sources to make this possible.”