Fulton County Sheriff's Office to receive $11.2 million budget increase

The operating budget will now be just over $140 million in 2023.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is set to receive a generous boost to its budget in 2023.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved an $11.2 million budget increase for the agency in what was a close four-to-three vote.

The original operating budget for the sheriff's office was $129 million, but will now rise to $140.2 million, according to a statement from Fulton County Sheriff.

The new budget also restored $5.1 million that was previously cut from the sheriff's office operational funds. The new budget will support overtime pay for staff working in the Fulton County Jail, in addition to salary increases for sworn and civilian staff, the statement reads.