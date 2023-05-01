Fulton County to hold moment of remembrance for fallen deputy

Deputy James Thomas was gunned down in his car one week ago near Bolton Road.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is taking time to remember a fallen deputy described as an "outstanding young man" and honor his energy and love for what he brought to the department.

Earlier this week, Atlanta Police announced the arrest of his accused killer, Alton Oliver, 26.

Investigators said they don't believe the two knew each other but said there was some sort of argument before the shooting. The public is being invited to gather at the Fulton County Government Center to honor Deputy Thomas Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.