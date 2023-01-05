Georgia New Year's traffic stats released: 18 killed, 330 DUI arrests, 400 crashes during holiday period

The statistics were compiled from Friday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

ATLANTA — The New Year's holiday travel period produced some sobering statistics around the state of Georgia, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

GSP said in a release on Thursday that 18 people died in wrecks from the period starting Friday night (Dec. 30) at 6 p.m. to the end of Monday (Jan. 2) just before midnight.

Additionally, according to GSP, there were 330 DUI arrests around the state, 400 crashes resulting in more than 200 injuries, and more than 7,000 citations and 8,500 warnings to drivers.

"This year’s fatal crashes slightly increased from the 2021 New Year’s Day travel period when 16 deaths stemmed from 14 fatal crashes. Currently, it is too soon to determine why the number of fatalities and fatality crashes rose this year; however, Troopers heavily patrol the roadways during the New Year’s Day travel period, with the goal of reducing fatalities. Variables such as the number of drivers traveling this year, weather, the economy, and other factors impact each year’s final fatality and crash numbers," a GSP release said.