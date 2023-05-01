Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies

Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021.

Clayton County police, the agency investigating the case, believe Allen drove into the complex, got out of his car and shot into another car several times.

One person was killed in the shooting while another was “seriously [wounded],” according to a website post from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.