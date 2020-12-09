Butts County mourns unexpected loss of longtime firefighter

John Sawyer was a 27-year veteran of the fire department who had retired only last year.

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The Butts County community is mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter after his unexpected loss, the county government said Saturday.

John Sawyer, a 27-year veteran of the fire department who had only retired last year, "passed away unexpectedly yesterday," a Facebook post said.

"He was known for his sense of humor and his desire to help others when they needed it. He was also a successful local business owner and longtime resident of the Jackson Lake community. He retired from Butts County last year to spend more time with his family and to focus on his business," the post said.

The county fire department shared that post on Facebook, as well.

"So sorry to hear about John. He was an outstanding citizen and will be missed by all. Prayers for his family and loved ones," one commenter, Susan Norton Barabas, wrote.

The county government page said memorial announcements would be forthcoming.

"Please keep the Sawyer family and the Butts County Fire Department family in up your thoughts and prayers," it added.

Our fire department family and many other coworkers mourn the loss of Firefighter-EMT (Ret) John Sawyer, who passed away... Posted by Butts County Government on Saturday, September 12, 2020