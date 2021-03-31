Teen shot, killed in what sheriff's office calls 'horrible accident'

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said Chrzan was shot and killed while with friends in the backyard of a home.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are still investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old, however, the sheriff's office called the incident a "horrible accident."

Candace Chrzan, a Mount Zion High School student, was killed Tuesday at around 8 p.m. in the area of Bowdon Junction Road in Mount Zion.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said Chrzan was shot and killed while with friends in the backyard of a home.

"We ask that you keep the family of Chrzan in your thoughts and prayers as they are trying to process the loss of a bright young soul and please respect their privacy at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We also ask that you remember her classmates at Mount Zion High School as they return to class without her."

Authorities have not released any details about who fired the gun or where the gunfire came from.