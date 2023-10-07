'This sort of a chronic issue' | Golfers struggle with unkempt Candler Park Golf Course

Golfers who frequent the course said their balls get lost and it's not even worth playing a round.

ATLANTA — People trying to play a round at Atlanta's Candler Park say its current course conditions make it tough to play golf.

The city-owned golf course is typically used as a more affordable option compared to nearby private courses. However, golfers said it's become an overgrown mess and already doesn't get as much attention as other city-owned and operated golf courses.

Bill Cross, who frequents the course to fly his drone and get a few rounds in, said he's been capturing moments of the grass growing longer.

"After you hit your ball, in the middle of the fairway you cannot find your ball," Cross said.

Other members like Tom Booker, who has been playing alongside Cross for years, say the course isn't as charming as it used to be.

"This sort of a chronic issue," Booker said. "The mowers break down and this (is) sort of what the regulars deal with off and on."

It means that they spend more time losing their ball than teeing off.

"All in this tall grass -- they got lost. And you can't find them and it holds up play," Booker said.

And just like Cross, Booker is waiting for a good day for golf.

"I'm not playing. It's just now worse coming out playing in this," he said. "I play less and when I do play, I enjoy it less."

Booker said it's sad that it's become so unkempt as the course means so much to so many.

"It's just a great resource for the city to have a course like this right here in Atlanta," Booker said.

When asked about the course's conditions, city officials said labor shortages have delayed maintenance issues, like getting mowers repaired. However, the Candler Park Golf Course is slated to get a repaired mower in the next few days. Leaders said they have also hired a mechanic fully dedicated to golf operations that will help address maintenance concerns, both backlogged and future.

Residents are encouraged to report any maintenance issues to staff as it remains a priority to maintain safe and enjoyable courses for everyone.

Until then, Cross and Booker said they will be waiting to tee up.