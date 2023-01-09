Car crashes into Emory Hospital's emergency room in DeKalb County, 2 people hurt, officials say

The crash happened Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m.

LITHONIA, Ga. — Authorities are on the scene after a car crashed into Emory Hillandale Hospital's emergency room leaving two people with injuries.

The crash happened Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m. DeKalb County police are on scene helping those affected by the crash.

A DeKalb County Fire spokesperson said the male driver was taken to Grady Hospital with injuries. A second person, an employee at the hospital, was injured as well.

