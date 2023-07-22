2 people dead, 1 hurt after leaving car during suspected DUI crash: GSP

It all started around 2:52 a.m.; GSP said Stockbridge Police reached out following a crash involving two cars and a pickup truck on I-75 heading north.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Henry County are still trying to piece together the scene of a deadly crash that left two people dead and several hurt on Saturday morning, according to Georgia State Patrol.

It all started around 2:52 a.m.; troopers said Stockbridge Police reached out following a crash involving two cars and a pickup truck on I-75 heading north. All lanes on I-75 northbound in Henry County were closed while officials cleared the crash on Saturday morning.

The entire narrative of what happened is not completely clear, but investigators said they believed that the initial cause of the collision was a mechanical failure in the pickup truck, leading it to hit the jersey barrier. That's when troopers said three passengers inside the truck got out and were hit by a passing vehicle.

Two people, later identified as 49-year-old Angelica Munoz-Luna and 22-year-old Adamaris Castillo, were killed, and the impact caused severe injuries to the third person hit, troopers said. Authorities have identified the occupants of the pickup truck as all being from Garland, Texas.