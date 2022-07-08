Carrollton skating rink hosts benefit for UWG-bound teen shot, killed

Anna Jones died July 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Carrollton business is hosting a fundraising event for the community grieving the loss of a beloved 18-year-old woman whose life was cut short last month.

Anna Jones was supposed to start her freshman year at the University of West Georgia this week. She was killed the night of July 30 when then-UWG professor Richard Sigman shot in the direction of the parked car she was sitting in. Jones had just graduated from Mount Zion High School.

Leaving a small community grieving, SpinnerZ Family Skate Center is hosting an all-night skate on Aug. 13 with proceeds going to Jones' family.

SpinnerZ, which prides itself as a family-oriented rink, said they are closing the following day as the event will end that morning. The benefit will serve to honor Jones' memory and celebrate the community that watched her grow up.

"She was going to be a teacher," Stephanie Hodges said in a previous interview with 11Alive. Hodges taught the teen. "She would have been amazing because she was so good with kids."

Event organizers said the fundraiser will run from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. It will cost $15 to skate from 7 p.m. to midnight and $25 to skate for the full 12 hours. Organizers said $5 from every admission will be given to Jones' family.

As Jones' death was sudden, loved ones organized a fundraiser to help her family cover funeral expenses.