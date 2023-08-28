Pedestrian struck by train in Cartersville and killed over weekend

According to Cartersville PD, it happened Saturday just after 9 p.m.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A person was struck and killed over the weekend by a train in Cartersville, the city's police department said Monday.

According to Cartersville PD, it happened Saturday just after 9 p.m. They said the pedestrian, who was not identified, was walking on the tracks near West Ave. and S. Erwin St. when the train "was traveling north on the same tracks and was unable to stop in time, striking the pedestrian."

There were no additional details available about the pedestrian. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.