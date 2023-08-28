Man shot, killed in Midtown overnight | What we know

Officers said the call initially came in just after 2 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

A man was shot and killed overnight in Midtown on Spring Street, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said the call initially came in just after 2 a.m.

When they arrived, the 33-year-old victim had already been shot in the neck. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

At this time, there is very little information on the incident. There is no word on a suspect or a possible motive.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.