Georgia election RICO case | Hearing today on Mark Meadows maneuver to have case moved to federal court

Meadows, in a filing, argues he was acting in a federal capacity as White House chief of staff when the alleged crimes in the Fulton County RICO case occurred.

ATLANTA — Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, will be in federal court Monday for a hearing that could have big implications for the Georgia 2020 election RICO case.

Meadows is aiming to have his case moved to federal court, where he would further try to claim federal immunity from the state prosecution brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Whether the case indeed should move to federal court will be the matter before Judge Steve Jones of the Northern District of Georgia on Monday morning. The hearing is set for 10 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building on Ted Turner Dr.

In an order for the hearing, Judge Jones noted that Meadows argues "he was a federal officer acting under the color of his office at the time of the acts alleged" in the Fulton County indictment. That includes “arrang[ing] [a] meeting for the President at the White House and communicat[ing] with state lawmakers and officials" - Meadows faces charges in part for allegedly soliciting Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger to violate his oath of office, visiting Cobb County to observe their hand-count audit and communications with Frances Watson, the chief investigator in the Secretary of State's Office at the time of the 2020 election.

Meadows, in his argument for the case to go to federal court, is citing r 28 U.S.C. § 1442, which Judge Jones' order notes requires showing “the case [is] against any officer, agency, or agent of the United States for any act under color of such office” and that “the federal actor or agency being challenged [raises] a colorable defense arising out of its duty to enforce federal law.”

The judge's order also touches on Meadows' secondary claim to federal immunity "under the Supremacy Clause of the Federal Constitution.”

Others in the case - among them former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer - have made similar requests to have their cases moved to federal court.

How Judge Jones eventually determines the Meadow matter could have implications both for those defendants and, potentially, the entire case. Legal experts told 11Alive's Nick Wooten last week that if one case gets moved to federal court, it could trigger the same move for the rest of the 18 co-defendants - including Trump.

The possibility also seems to exist that some defendants in the case could be severed from the others, essentially creating a two-track trial with some people in Fulton County court and the others in federal court.

The former president has not yet filed for his case to move to federal court under arguments that would be similar to Meadows' - that he was acting in his capacity as a federal officer throughout the time period in the indictment, and that he is entitled to federal immunity from a state prosecution - though he is widely expected to do so.