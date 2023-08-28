Man collapses and dies at Norcross apartment complex while trying to seek help after being shot

Police responded after residents called 911 reporting they'd heard gunshots.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man died after being shot Sunday night and then trying to make his way to help, police in Gwinnett County said.

The incident happened in the area of the Gwinnett Pointe apartments. Police said the victim got to a door of an apartment and was able to bang for help before collapsing.

It wasn't clear where exactly the shooting itself happened, police said. The victim left a trail of blood from the woodline to a breezeway section of the complex where he collapsed.

There was no identifying information available about the victim other than that he is male.

