2 teens arrested after fight at Arbor Place Mall, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two teens were arrested after a fight began inside Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville Sunday evening, according to the police department.

Authorities said they responded around 5:40 p.m. to a fight involving a group of 10 teenagers.

"At some point, a sign fell causing a loud noise, which resulted in people reporting gunshots. There is no evidence of any gunshots and there are no reported injuries as a result of the fight," Douglasville Police said.

As a result of the incident, Regal Cinemas has closed for the night. The theater had been offering $4 movies on Sunday to celebrate National Cinema Day.

This comes after Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks took to social media last Friday to express that this year's event would not be a repeat of last year's.

During the event last year, the movie theater was offering a $3 movie night-- which led to a crowd of as many as 200 people and a series of brawls. As a result, 19 juveniles and an adult were taken into custody, Sparks previously said. Nine were charged with violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, among other charges, Sparks added.

To prepare for this year's event, Sparks said the Douglasville Police Department coordinated safety efforts ahead of time with mall security and Regal Cinemas management.

Sparks said his officers were fully present on Sunday to help keep everyone safe.