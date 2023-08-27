x
Missing In Georgia

Toddler found wandering at Union City gas station, police looking for her guardians

Authorities said the 2-year-old girl was found alone at the QuikTrip gas station along Jonesboro Road.
Credit: Union Police

UNION CITY, Ga. — A toddler was found wandering at a Union City gas station Sunday afternoon, the police department said. Now, authorities are looking for her guardians. 

Authorities found a 2-year-old girl, pictured below, alone at the QuikTrip gas station at 4745 Jonesboro Road shortly before 4 p.m. She was found wearing a Pink Mickey Mouse shirt, multi-colored leggings and pink shoes. 

Union City Police said it has notified the Georgia Department of Family & Children Services. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the child and her guardians should call the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.

Credit: Union Police

