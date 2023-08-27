Toddler found wandering at Union City gas station, police looking for her guardians

Authorities said the 2-year-old girl was found alone at the QuikTrip gas station along Jonesboro Road.

UNION CITY, Ga. — A toddler was found wandering at a Union City gas station Sunday afternoon, the police department said. Now, authorities are looking for her guardians.

Authorities found a 2-year-old girl, pictured below, alone at the QuikTrip gas station at 4745 Jonesboro Road shortly before 4 p.m. She was found wearing a Pink Mickey Mouse shirt, multi-colored leggings and pink shoes.

Union City Police said it has notified the Georgia Department of Family & Children Services.