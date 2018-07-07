CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide that happened early Saturday afternoon in Bartow County.

According to the local sheriff's department, deputies were called to Young Street in reference to a woman being shot. Prior to arriving, police heard more reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, deputies found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was declared dead on the scene and the man was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.

Officials said the couple lived together and were in a relationship. They believe the man shot himself after shooting the woman.

