Blue Mass in Atlanta pays tribute to first responders on 9/11

The annual Mass brought together city leaders, police, firefighters, students and the community to pay tribute at the Cathedral of Christ the King.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — It was a moment of somber patriotism Monday in Buckhead as leaders and the law enforcement community marked 22 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.

City leaders, Atlanta Police Department officers, firefighters and members of the community joined together to mark 9/11 and pay tribute to first responders, as a way to never forget.

“Being here is incredibly special for our family," Steven Colker said.

Colker brought his young son, who was dressed as a firefighter to the Blue Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King.

"It's our second time coming and we're happy to be a part," Colker said.

Colker was just 9 years old in 2002 when the attacks on New York's Twin Towers took place.

“Just old enough to feel the enormity of what was happening,” Colker said.

While the Mass was celebrated by Monsignor Frank MacNamee, Mayor Andre Dickens and Baptist Pastor Dock Hollingsworth both spoke during the service about honoring the lives of those lost and how our first responders work to bring order to chaos.

Interim Fire Chief James McLemore said paying homage now is just as important as it was in 2001.

“From the first year, to the 22nd year, to the 50th year - it’s always a tribute that’s necessary,” said McLemore.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he's grateful for the annual tradition that honors first responders who gave their lives and those who still serve us every day.

"We want to recognize the bravery in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. - that same bravery happens weekly in Atlanta with our first responders,” he said.

As Christ the King School students held up cards and waved flags, thanking the police officers and firefighters as they left Mass, it was a reminder that patriotism and pride can be instilled and the community won't forget the sacrifice.