CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A community of firefighters is mourning the loss of one of their own after a former Cherokee County firefighter died Sunday morning while battling a fire in Peculiar, Missouri.

The Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services shared the news on their Facebook page, Monday.

The department said Charles "Chuck" McCormick, who worked for the rescue agency from 2014 until 2017, responded to a house fire in the city, located 35 miles south of downtown Kansas City, around 11 a.m. Jan. 5.

The post said McCormick was one of the firefighters who entered the home to battle the flames, but as he did so, he fell through the floor near the front door into the basement and was critically injured. Reports indicate McCormick was unable to exit the home before the roof collapsed; he later died later at a hospital.

McCormick, 30, leaves behind a wife, Rachel, and three children.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Tuesday at around 6pm I lived a mother's nightmare. To the men who responded to the call, thank you.... The prompt response and the kindness and grace that was extended to me and my baby... well there just really aren't any words that can ever adequately express my gratitude.

According to Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, McCormick came to work for department on Oct. 27, 2014 and graduated from firefighter recruit school on Jan.30, 2015. He worked out of Fire Station #22 off Bells Ferry Road, near Bridgemill, advancing to Fire Apparatus Operator before moving to work for the West Peculiar Fire Department in Missouri on Oct. 9, 2017.

Cherokee County Fire Chief Tim Prather released a statement after McCormick's death, saying he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the news.

"I understand that Mr. McCormick was very respected by fellow firefighters and had established personal relationships with Cherokee Fire personnel that continued up until his passing. Part of that continued relationship brought Mr. McCormick back here a few months ago to be part of a wedding ceremony for one of our firefighters whom he previously worked with," Prather said.

Photos: Firefighter Charles 'Chuck' McCormick Charles Chuck McCormick Charles Chuck McCormick Charles Chuck McCormick Charles Chuck McCormick Charles Chuck McCormick

Prather said in honor of his contribution and sacrifice to the fire service, Cherokee Fire personnel will be allowed to wear the traditional mourning badge "in honor of the loss of our brother."

"We send our condolences out to the family of Mr. McCormick," Prather added.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family during this difficult time.

MORE HEADLINES

He was fighting terrorist forces in Africa. He was killed on Sunday.

How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Only all-woman fire command staff in the world is in metro Atlanta