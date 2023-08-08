Chase ends with suspect crashing, 'exchange of gunfire' with law enforcement in Bartow County, GSP says

GSP said it assisted with the chase near I-75 and GA 140 in Bartow County. The GBI is looking into what happened.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A chase ended in what troopers deemed an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers Tuesday afternoon.

Georgia State Patrol said it assisted the Adairsville Police Department with the chase near I-75 and GA 140 in Bartow County. The chase ended with the suspect crashing their vehicle and an exchange of shots being fired with law enforcement.

Details are limited at this time. It's unclear at this time if anyone was hurt or how the chase started.

GSP said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident. 11Alive has reached out for more information.

GDOT511 showed a large police presence in the area earlier in the day. All exit ramps were blocked but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.