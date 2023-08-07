Savvi Formalwear and Anya Bridal Stores closed abruptly in Georgia leaving staff without jobs

Several Dapper & Dashing branded locations in metro Atlanta posted notices on their doors indicating the closure, telling customers to keep their rentals

ATLANTA — Employees are waking up jobless in Georgia after a suit and tuxedo rental location with stores across 13 states seemed to abruptly close its doors this week.

Several Dapper & Dashing branded locations in metro Atlanta, have already posted generic notices reading, “Sorry, we are closed today. We apologize for any inconvenience,” telling customers if they have a suit to return - they can keep it. The company operates under two names in Georgia: Savvi Formalwear Store and Anya Bridal Store.

At other locations, employees left handwritten notes, sharing the shock of the seemingly overnight closure, with those waiting to pick up formalwear or dresses. A sign posted at a closed store off of Cobb Parkway in Georgia read:

"Dear Customers, our company has abruptly closed its doors. Not only on all its employees but, most importantly, our wonderful customers. I'm so sorry that this has happened during the most special time in your life. I didn't want you to be left in the dark, and I'm so sorry that this is the only help I can offer. I'm praying for you all, and please pray for us as we try to pick up the pieces."

11Alive has not confirmed if all the company's Georgia stores are permanently closed. Employees who spoke anonymously said all the stores had shuttered.

Ashley Merchant was frustrated to learn her local store was impacted via a shared Facebook post from another customer. Merchant, set to get married October 14, tells 11Alive she is now scrambling to make other arrangements for a wedding party of eight.

She's also trying to figure out how to get her deposit back.

"That’s honestly why I was so mad," Merchant said of the company's reported lack of notice to customers. "You as a business knowing your clientele, how do you not care?”

Merchant and other couples also shared their concern for employees who suddenly lost jobs. Zoie Moore was one of the fortunate customers whose dress consultant was able to reach her with a late night call instructing her to pick up her wedding gown.

"I can't imagine waking up going to work and not having a job," Moore shared. "For the workers, the company itself, it just feels very shocking."

A Houston-based Dapper & Dashing store employee told an NBC affiliate, KPRC 2, that employees were told that all stores would be closed, effective immediately through a Microsoft Teams meeting. It's not clear how many affiliated-brands are impacted, though the Akron Beacon Journal is also reporting Ohio closures.

This closure comes months after another hit to the industry left local couples scrambling. In April, David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy protection, the second time for the chain in the past five years.

David’s Bridal wants to sell the company, but its stores remain open and fulfill orders without delay. Its online platforms also remain available to help people with their wedding planning needs.