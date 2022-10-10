New Chick-fil-A set to open this week in Senoia

According to the company, the location is expected to hire 130 full- and part-time employees.

SENOIA, Ga. — A town best known for its association with "The Walking Dead" is set to be home to the newest metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A.

A Chick-fil-A restaurant will be opening for business on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Senoia. It is located at the Senoia Village Shopping Center at 7996 Wells Street.

The Atlanta-based chain announced this week that the restaurant will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The company said it would be operated by Doug Barnett, who has previously opened other Chick-fil-A locations in Fayetteville.

“I am honored to open Chick-fil-A Senoia and have the privilege of continuing to serve this community that I love so much,” Barnett said in a statement. “I cannot wait to have a positive impact on the community through incredible Team Members, delicious food and excellent service.”

Chick-fil-A said that in honor of the new location opening, it would be donating $25,000 to the Feeding America organization.