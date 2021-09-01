Clayton County commissioners discuss changing Confederate-named street signs in neighborhood

Due to weather, the board will host another community meeting to allow more county residents to weigh in.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A neighborhood in Clayton County could soon see a change to its Confederate-named street signs.

Clayton County's Board of Commissioners held a community meeting Tuesday, where between 30 to 40 people showed up, to discuss the possible change.

After a discussion with the neighborhood and county's residents, a spokesperson for the Clayton County Board of Commissioners said "it appears the majority are in favor of change."

Due to weather, the board will host another community meeting to allow more county residents to weigh in.

After the next community meeting, the county will go through the administrative process to review alternative street names. Then, it will seek approval through the government before presenting it as a resolution to the county's board of commissioners for approval.